Family: SWMD business owner shot, robbed

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A shooting investigation is underway in Southwest Miami-Dade after a store owner was shot.

According to the family, their father, who owns West Coast Wrecker at 2950 SW 71 Ave., arrived to open his shop on Monday morning. Upon arrival, the family said a person with a gun shot their father and stole his belongings, including thousands of dollars worth of chains.

“As soon as he opened the gate, somebody walked outside and shot him,” said the victim’s son. “Asked him for his chains, his keys and for his wallet.”

The son added that his father suffered gunshot wounds to his back, but thinks he will be OK. “It didn’t go in, but it scraped his back.”

Officials have yet to confirm the victim’s condition, but a heavy police presence remains on the scene.

