Family searching for horse missing from SW Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida family is desperate for answers after, they said, their beloved horse suddenly vanished.

“I feel like somebody opened those gates and either let him loose or took him,” said Luis Ramos, whose family owns the missing horse.

Ramos is searching for any answers leading to whoever stole his family horse, Handy Man, inside a fence along Southwest 214th Avenue in Southwest Miami-Dade.

“There are two gates side-by-side there, and they were both open completely wide,” said Ramos.

He said whoever stole the horse broke in through a back gate in the early morning hours on Tuesday, while the family was sleeping.

“It’s a double-wide gate,” said Ramos. “It’s big enough for these trucks out here to go through.”

Ramos said this is the first time anything like this has ever happened to his horses, and now he fears the worst.

“In the past, in this area, there have been instances where they have stolen horses and butchered them,” said Ramos.

Ramos said he’s placed fliers in the area, and so has the South Florida Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals — all in the hopes that someone saw something and can bring the stallion back home.

“He’s a breeding horse, so maybe that’s what they were after,” said Ramos. “Hopefully that’s what they’re after, and they’ll return him or let him loose.”

If you have any information on this missing horse, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

