Family raises reward after murder 5 years ago

LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - A family has raised the reward for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for killing a man five years ago.

“I do believe, I do believe that we will find out who did this to my son,” said Joanne Mobley, the mother of Marquel McCormes.

“I miss him everyday — everyday. Everyday gets harder. It don’t get easy,” said Bernard McCormes, Marquel’s father. “The way he left here, my boy was shot in the back, and it hurts.”

Marquel was shot and killed outside of his Lauderdale Lakes home in 2012. Detectives believe he and his friends were followed home after a night at FME club, located off State Road 7.

They believe Marquel’s death may have been the result of a robbery. “Information that we learned during the investigation gives us reason to believe that this was just a robbery gone wrong,” said Broward County Sheriff’s Office Detective Kevin Forsberg. “We also have information to believe that there may be multiple persons involved in this case.”

Marquel’s family is now hoping for justice and hopes that by raising the reward to $25,000, someone may come forward.

“I sow a seed every Sunday at church for my child because I believe that it will be known and that the person that’s out there, they will be caught,” Marquel’s mother said.

If you have any information on Marquel’s death, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $25,000 reward.

