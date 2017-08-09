Family pleas to find gunman who shot woman over possible Facebook post

A South Florida family is making a plea to the public for help in finding the shooter who killed their mother.

Back on June 28, Palm Beach County Sheriff’s deputies said Makeva Jenkins was at her Lake Worth home, where the 33-year-old’s three children and two other relatives were inside.

On Wednesday, Jenkins’ family continued their plea for help in finding the gunman. “We don’t know what happened,” said Jenkins’ grandmother, Gloria Harold. “We don’t know how that came about, but I do know her life shouldn’t have been cut that short, especially with her kids. She’s been taken away from us, taken away from her children, so, again, I’m asking the public, the community, anybody in-state or out-of-state, know of anything that might lead to the arrest of the people involved in this. That’s all we’re asking. We need closure.”

Jenkins had a business that coached people on how to become successful entrepreneurs. Her Facebook claimed that she’d become successful. In one post she wrote, “I don’t even try to count my blessings. There are too many.”

On that night, Jenkins posted another motivational post that talked about how she overcame homelessness. “We overcame being homeless in 2013/2014 to reaching my six figure mark in 2015 to now making multi six figures.”

Around 2 a.m., a masked man knocked on her front door along Plumbago Place and Spider Lily Lane in Lake Worth. When Jenkins answered the door, the gunman allegedly made three adults lie face down, including Jenkins. After some kind of altercation, Jenkins was shot in the head.

The gunman reportedly took off in one of the family’s vehicles, a white Dodge Charger. It was dumped a short distance from the scene.

If you have any information on this fatal shooting, call Palm Beach Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward.

