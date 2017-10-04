Family pleas for help in finding shooter who killed mother in Liberty City

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A family is asking the public for help in finding those responsible for shooting and killing a mother of four in Liberty City, while police search for a connection to a second shooting.

Thirty-year-old Victoria Tutson was shot and killed on Sept. 26, City of Miami Police said, along Northwest 17th Avenue and 65th Street. She was in a car when another drove alongside her before shots rang out.

Tutson’s family spoke out, Wednesday, and made an emotional plea to the public. “We, as a family, we will never be the same again,” said Tutson’s father, Clarence. “There’s no way we will ever be the same again. She was the fiber of the family. She just was such a lovable person. We are tore up.”

City of Miami Police released surveillance video of Tutson’s murder, which officials are hoping can help narrow down those involved. A silver SUV was seen in the video, which is believed to be involved in the shooting.

In a more recent shooting, along the 2000 block of Northwest 65th Street, Tuesday night, during a vigil for Tutson, Miami-Dade Police responded. This shooting is also believed to be connected to Tutson’s murder.

Police said the victims were on the corner when shots were fired at the vigil. The four adults were then transported to a nearby hospital, police said.

As of Wednesday, the victims are expected to be OK, officials said.

If you have any information on these shootings, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

