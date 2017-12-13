Family of woman killed in Miami Gardens demands justice

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A family is begging for justice after a mother was shot and killed in Miami Gardens by a stray bullet.

“Please help us to find who killed my sister,” said Jillian Berry, whose sister, 43-year-old Alicia Roundtree, was killed Saturday night.

Roundtree’s family said they need the public’s help to catch her killer.

7News cameras rolled as Roundtree’s youngest daughter broke into tears, surrounded by her cousin, uncle, aunt and older brothers.

“Whoever did this to my mother, they don’t know what they truly took from me,” said the victim’s son, Isaiah Raphael.

Police said the mother of three was driving near the Miami-Dade Public Library on 183rd Street, Saturday, when she was hit by a stray bullet at around 8 p.m.

“It could have been any one of us traveling down that street on that night,” said Miami Gardens Police Chief Delma Noel-Pratt.

Surveillance video showed Roundtree’s car crashed at 183rd Street and 27th Avenue moments after the shooting.

The woman was airlifted to Aventura Hospital, where she died just days before her oldest son’s graduation.

“What everyone must realize is she’s a real person, loving, caring, and she gave everything,” said Berry.

Roundtree’s family described her as a hard worker with two jobs to support her family.

“The person who lost their life Saturday — that’s who you want in your community. That’s the one that is going to make it better,” said her brother, Greg Roundtree.

Miami Gardens Police said detectives have spent days looking for leads but haven’t had much luck.

Roundtree’s family said they know finding the person who pulled the trigger will not bring her back, but it will help them heal.

“Not only did you take her away from me and my brothers, but you took her away from the whole family,” said daughter Hailey Grant.

“Please, whoever is out there, say something because you never know when it hits home,” said Berry.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.