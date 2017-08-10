DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - The heartbroken parents of a transgender woman who, police said, was fatally shot in Northwest Miami-Dade earlier this year, flew to South Florida to make a painful plea for justice.

Chayviss Reed’s mother and stepfather held a news conference at Miami-Dade Police headquarters in Doral, Thursday morning.

The Georgia resident urged anyone with information about their daughter’s shooting death to come forward with information about the shooting death of their daughter. “If this was your child, you would be here sitting right where I am, asking for the same thing,” said Precious McQueen, Reed’s mother as she fought back tears. “Please help.”

Investigators said Reed was gunned down in Northwest Miami-Dade, April 21. She was 28.

Detectives believe the victim may have been targeted because she was transgender.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

