Family of toddler fatally shot in Goulds pleads for help finding killer

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Desperate and in tears, a Southwest Miami-Dade family pleaded with the public to help find the person responsible for gunning down a 2-year-old boy.

Friday will make a week since little Carnell Williams-Thomas was gunned down in the Goulds neighborhood of Southwest Miami-Dade. However, the family is still searching for answers.

“Somebody knows something, they know something. I need them to say something,” said Dorothy Williams, Carnell’s mother, in tears. “Just say something. Even if you’re scared, just say something. You can call anonymously. Just call and say something. Just say something.”

“How would you feel if this happened to you?” asked Teollie Lockett, Carnell’s aunt. “You would want somebody to help you. You would want somebody to come out and tell the truth.”

Carnell was hit by a stray bullet while he was riding his scooter in the area of Southwest 215th Street and 114th Court.

Miami-Dade Police have since been combing the neighborhood for answers. But they need help tracking down the shooter.

“A family needs answers, folks. A police department needs answers,” said Miami-Dade Police Director Juan Perez. “Help us bring closure to this case.”

The reward for information leading to an arrest has been raised to $37,000. If you have any information on Carnell’s shooter, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be elligible for that reward.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.