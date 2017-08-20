FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A heartbroken South Florida family hosted a fundraiser, Saturday afternoon, days after a teen was killed in a crash near Interstate 95 in Fort Lauderdale.

Latroy Martin’s loved ones hosted a car wash in Fort Lauderdale aiming to raise money for his funeral expenses.

Authorities said Martin was killed when the stolen car he was crashed into a concrete barrier at the State Road 84 exit ramp, Wednesday night. The impact caused the vehicle to overturn.

Martin’s sister saod she is still coping with the tragedy. “To be honest, I’m just numb right now. I don’t know how to feel. I just don’t know how to feel,” said Kantashia Norton. “That was my youngest brother. It’s just always just been my mom — four kids and my mom.”

Four other juveniles were injured in the crash. They’re expected to be OK.

