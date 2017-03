MIAMI (WSVN) - The South Florida family of a missing FBI agent is now suing Iran.

The wife and children of Robert Levinson is suing Iran in U.S. Federal Court a decade after he vanished in that country.

Levinson hasn’t been heard from in years.

Iran has consistently denied having anything to do with his disappearance.

