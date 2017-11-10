Family of man killed in CVS files lawsuit against Davie

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Davie family has filed a lawsuit against the city after they were denied their request to see footage showing the killing their 20-year-old family member.

“We are here to announce the filing of a lawsuit against the Town of Davie for injunctive relief to show the video of the killing of Andre Smith,” said attorney Jose Baez.

Baez, along with attorney Jasmine Rand filed the public records lawsuit on behalf of Smith’s family, who want to see evidence and surveillance video from the day Smith was killed.

This comes after the department announced on Thursday that they would not and don’t have to release any information yet.

“This investigation began only a week ago, and it is ongoing. Therefore, we are unable to comment on the specifics of the case, and we will not release evidence,” said Davie Police Maj. David Engle.

According to police, Smith was shot and killed by Matthew Barry after a Craigslist transaction ended in a shooting. Barry has not been charged.

“My client was basically defending himself — plain and simple,” said Barry’s attorney Ken Padowitz.

However, the family is doubtful and wants to see the surveillance video to see what happened. “There is an exception in statute 119 that says you have to provide the next of kin with any audio recording, video recording or photograph that depicts the killing of the person. The killing, in this case, of Andre Smith,” Rand said.

The lawsuit will be filed electronically in Broward County.

