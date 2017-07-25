Family of Florida man detained in Iran pleads with Trump administration

MIAMI (WSVN) - The family of a Florida man who has been detained in Iran for a decade is pleading with the Trump administration to help bring him home.

Former FBI agent Robert Levinson vanished in 2007, while in Iran’s Kish Island.

He had been hired as a CIA contractor the year before, but the White House said he was not a government employee when he disappeared.

Last week, Levinson’s family met with State Department officials, who have said they are seeking Iran’s cooperation.

The Trump administration has threatened “new and serious consequences” for Iran unless it releases all U.S. citizens detained there. However, no details have been offered on what action the president may take.

