Family of Corey Jones celebrates his 33rd birthday

WEST PALM BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The family of Corey Jones, who was shot and killed by a former police officer, celebrated their loved one’s birthday.

Jones was shot and killed by former Palm Beach Gardens Police officer Nouman Raja in October of 2015. Prosecutors said Jones, a drummer living in Boynton Beach, stopped his car off Interstate 95 and PGA Boulevard, in the early morning hours because of car trouble. Raja allegedly pulled up, approached Jones, then fatally shot him.

On Friday, Jones’ family honored their son’s birthday at a luncheon in West Palm Beach. “Today would’ve been Corey Jones’ 33rd birthday,” said attorney Benjamin Crump. “As we celebrate his birthday and his life, the fitting gift to the legacy of Corey Jones is to give him justice, full justice! Not partial justice!”

“This has been a tough and trying time for this family,” said Jones’ father, Clinton Jones Sr. “I really miss my son.”

Raja was charged with attempted first-degree murder and manslaughter. He has pleaded not guilty and placed on house arrest.

