Family of 20-year-old shot inside Davie CVS demands surveillance video

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida family is asking for answers after their loved one was fatally shot outside a Davie CVS.

The family wants police to hand over the video that showed the encounter between 20-year-old Andre Derek Smith and 38-year-old Matthew Barry before he was shot and killed.

“My son was my life, and I’m not going to stop until I get justice for my son,” Smith’s mother said.

According to police, Smith met with Barry for a Craigslist sale of a cellphone in the CVS parking lot on Nov. 1, near Griffin Road and University Drive, at around 1 p.m.

Officials said there was an argument between the two, and that’s when Barry went into the drug store and Smith followed. That’s when Barry asked an employee to call 911 as he tried to get away from Smith, police said.

Barry then ended up shooting and killing Smith inside the store.

Police said that surveillance video inside the store appears to support Barry’s version of what happened. Barry has not been charged in this case.

Now, Smith’s family wants proof of the incident and are demanding to see the video for themselves. However, Davie Police Department will not release the video.

Attorney Jose Baez has a message for the Davie Police Department. “To the officials at the Davie Police Department, you are causing this family tremendous and irreparable pain,” he said, “on top of the suffering that they have already had to endure. They want to bury their child with dignity and respect, and they ask that you treat them with dignity and respect.”

Davie Police told 7News that they will not release the video because it’s part of an ongoing investigation.

There were also other allegations that were made against Davie Police, and now the department is planning to host a news conference tomorrow to respond.

