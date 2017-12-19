Family of 2-year-old fatally shot pleads for community’s help

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The family of a toddler who was shot and killed in the Goulds neighborhood of Southwest Miami-Dade is pleading for someone to come forward.

The victim’s grandmother begged for help Tuesday as more reward money was offered for information that can help police catch the shooter.

“He’s the greatest little kid,” said Barbara Williams. “I can’t understand how someone just took his life like that.”

Two-year-old Carnell Williams-Thomas was taken by gunfire at an apartment complex in the Goulds neighborhood near Southwest 215th Street and 114th Court, Friday evening.

A small memorial has started near his home where people left mementos and messages to remember him by. “It’s letting me know that people care for him,” Williams said. “We just hope that somebody will say something, just so this person can be captured, so it won’t have to happen to anybody else.”

Miami-Dade Police have been searching the apartment complex ever since the shooting, handing out flyers and knocking on doors.

On Tuesday, more money was added to the effort. Officials said there is now a $30,000 reward for information that will lead to the killer.

“He was a great kid. We love him so much,” Williams said. “We’re going to miss him dearly.”

If you’d like to help the family with funeral expenses, you can donate at their GoFundMe page.

And if you have any information on this fatal shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $30,000 reward.

