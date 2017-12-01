Family mourns teen who died after collapsing in gym class

WILTON MANORS, FLA. (WSVN) - - A family is in mourning after a young boy died when he collapsed in gym class.

Active, happy and full of life is how family members remember 14-year-old Kamarr D. Scott. But now, they want answers after the young man’s sudden and confusing death at school.

“A football player. That’s what he wanted to do,” said a family member.

Kamarr collapsed during gym class at Somerset Village Academy in Wilton Manors Thursday. He was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Kamarr’s family said they have received very little information regarding his death.

“I’m going now through a rough time because that was my baby,” said Rita Green, Kamarr’s grandmother. “We come to the school this morning to get some answers and one teacher come, and they’re trying to get the assistant principal, and then we’re there for like 30, 45 minutes and nobody else come.”

The family said Kamarr played football and had no previous health issues. However, stories they’re hearing from students who were in the same class have the family concerned.

“A lady took Kamarr to do extra laps for some reason. I don’t know why,” said one family member. However, Green believes it was for “punishment.”

Parents dropping off their children at the school voiced their shock and said they’re still trying to make sense of the tragedy.

“I was just like, ‘Oh, my gosh. I hope this didn’t happen in front of a bunch of children,” said parent Melisha Jackson.

“It’s devastating to me,” said another parent.

School officials sent a note to parents that read in part, “The Somerset Village family experienced a great loss today. One of our students passed away suddenly today. Our thoughts and prayers are with the student’s family. We will be providing counseling to our students and staff and will hold a memorial service in the near future.”

A medical examiner will determine the cause of death while the Broward Sheriff’s Office conducts a death investigation.

