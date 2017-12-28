Family mourns teen killed in Little Haiti shooting

MIAMI (WSVN) - A family is mourning the death of a 16-year-old boy after he was gunned down in Miami’s Little Haiti neighborhood.

Carrying a photo and on the verge of tears, Marilyn Davila spoke about her cousin Jose Velez-Gomez.

“I just wish I would’ve told him I loved him before he left. I’ll never get to see that smile again,” said Davila.

Known by friends and family as Chillito, Jose was working on earning his GED. Family members said he was loving and always happy.

Now the family is asking for answers after Jose was shot and killed Wednesday night near Northeast Miami Place and 57th Avenue in Miami’s Little Haiti neighborhood.

“Please, if anyone knows something or heard something, call anonymous, so we can close the case,” said Jose’s aunt Margarita Rosario.

Officers returned to the scene of the crime Thursday, continuing their investigation.

“Love your kids, hug your kids because you never know if they are coming home,” Rosario said.

If you have any information on this fatal shooing, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.