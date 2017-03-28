Family members struck by truck in Dania Beach speak out

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Some family members involved in a Dania Beach incident where a truck struck three relatives are speaking out.

The family of seven was visiting Florida on vacation when, Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue said, they were hit by a truck while they walked along a roadway.

According to BSO Fire Rescue, the family were walking back to their hotel near Southwest 42nd Street and Ravens Wood Road, Sunday, when the motorist struck three of them.

The mother, who wished not to be named, told 7News on the phone that the entire ordeal has been a lot to handle for the family.

The three hit by the truck remain in the hospital, including the oldest sister who lost her leg as a result of the incident and the youngest son who will undergo surgery on Tuesday. The truck driver was also hurt and transported to the hospital.

“So thankful for, like I said, the sheriff’s department and fire department,” said crash survivor and 24-year-old Bryon Wensel, “and then the whole staff at the hospital for the exceptional care provided. The results would have been so much worse if they weren’t as quick and professional as they have been.”

The family will remain at the hospital for an undisclosed time.

Police said the driver of the truck crossed several lanes of traffic before striking some of the family members.

Police are continuing to investigate whether drugs, alcohol or speed were a factor.

