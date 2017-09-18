Family members of Hollywood nursing home survivor sue facility

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Family members of a woman who was a patient inside a Hollywood nursing home where eight others died is now suing the facility.

The lawsuit is being filed by the family of 94-year-old double-amputee Rosa Cabrera, who is now recovering inside a hospital after she and 144 other patients were evacuated from the Rehabilitation Center at Hollywood Hills, Wednesday.

Eight patients in total died after the facility lost power after Hurricane Irma. The facility was unable to maintain comfortable temperatures.

The attorney for Cabrera’s family believes the temperature inside the home was over 100 degrees Fahrenheit.

Among other things, the family is suing for gross negligence. Among other things, the family feels fortunate that Cabrera is still with them, but they said, the situation should have never happened and want to make sure it doesn’t happen again.

“These things don’t happen. We just got her here in April because at the other one, she lost a leg because the negligence of the other nursing home, so we put her here, and she almost died here,” said Ray Nazario, Cabrera’s family member. “We’re going crazy with this stuff. And then all the agony during that morning trying to find out whether she was OK, you know, for two or three hours. We were going nuts.”

Gov. Rick Scott has filed an emergency rule, stating that all facilities like this must have working generators and the ability to keep comfortable temperatures for up to 96 hours after a storm. Facilities now have 60 days to comply with the rule.

