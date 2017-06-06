Family makes public plea after man gunned down 3 years ago

MIAMI (WSVN) - After he was shot to death in Miami almost three years ago, the family of a 19-year-old is begging for the public to help find the man’s killer.

He would have been 22 years old in April, but instead of celebrating his birthday with him, Emory Alexander’s family can only remember him and grieve his absence.

“I can buy a cake and ice cream, he’s not there to enjoy it,” said Adriane Alexander, Emory’s mother.

Emory was shot and killed Sept. 14, 2014, shortly before 11 p.m., near Northwest 43rd Street and 14th Avenue.

Emory’s mother, alongside his grandfather, sister and niece said the family just wants closure in the death of their loved one.

“I wouldn’t wish that on nobody,” Adriane said. “How would somebody like detectives come knock on their door, 5 o’clock in the morning, saying your son is dead? My son told me he was coming back.”

“If you’ve seen something like this happen to my grandson, pick up the phone,” said Harold Alexander, Emory’s grandfather.

Emory’s family must now deal with the hole left behind by his absence. They also worry for his daughter who was only 10 months old when he died.

“Now she’s 3 years old, and she’s asking about her father,” Adriane said. “We don’t know what to tell her.”

Detectives said they can’t reveal too much about what happened that night, but they said they are working leads. However, they said they need witnesses to come forward.

The Alexanders also want witnesses to come forward, not just for them, but for all the victims of senseless gun violence.

“It’s not the Wild Wild West, man, where you just go around, just gunning people down,” said Emory’s grandfather.

If you have any information on Emory’s shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

