Family makes plea for Davie hit-and-run victim

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A family is making a painful plea after their loved one was struck and killed in a drive-by.

Almost two months have gone by since 80-year-old Emma Kelso was struck by a driver who didn’t stop near her Davie home, Feb. 1.

Davie Police have since released an enhanced video of some of the surveillance footage that they said may help them identify the driver.

Kelso’s family gathered with Davie Police Wednesday to make a plea for anyone who has information about the crime, to come forward.

“Yes, it does make you angry,” said Vicki McAll, the victim’s friend, “and whoever did this does need to come forward. Somebody knows something — the passenger in the car, they’re saying there was probably a passenger in the car — they know something.”

The victim was walking her dog and stopped to chat with a neighbor outside, at the time of the hit-and-run.

Police said the driver struck her from behind. They also believe that driver then looped around and passed by a second time before taking off.

McAll, who was with the victim during the last moments of her life, was also injured but only suffered minor injuries.

“They need to come forward,” McAll said. “This family needs justice for their mom and their grandmother.”

Kelso’s family contributed to the reward, totaling to $10,000 cash.

If you have any information on this hit and run, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for that cash reward.

