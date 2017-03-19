Family, friends of FHP trooper injured in 836 crash pray for recovery

MIAMI (WSVN) - A South Florida trooper’s loved ones are hoping the power of prayer is strong enough to help his recovery, days after a serious accident along the Dolphin Expressway sent him to the hospital.

Sunday night, Florida Highway Patrol Trooper Carlos Rosario remained in the intensive care unit at Jackson Memorial Hospital in critical but stable condition. A spokesperson for his family said he has undergone multiple surgeries since Friday morning’s crash.

Rosario was supposed to be sitting in the bleachers and cheering on his youngest son Josh during a basketball game on Sunday. “Carlos was supposed to be here,” said family spokesperson Art Alvarez.

Josh, meanwhile, dedicated Sunday’s game to his father. “He’s a basketball player for Miami Christian. [Sunday] was his all-star game,” said FHP Lt. Yosdany Veloz.

In Rosario’s place at the game stood fellow FHP troopers in uniform, as well as others with area departments who have taken the same pledge to serve and protect. “I’ve never seen a brotherhood so strong,” said Alvarez.

It was a show of strength in numbers in solidarity with the Rosario family during this difficult time.

Rosario, a 12-year veteran state trooper, was hit by a car while standing on the side of the expressway, near the Northwest 107th Avenue exit, in Northwest Miami-Dade. At the time, officials said, he was using a radar gun to catch speeding drivers.

“The trooper was standing behind his vehicle on the shoulder, with his emergency vest on, when a vehicle lost control and spun sideways, hit a patrol car and hit the trooper,” said FHP Sgt. Mark Wysocky.

Dr. Carl Schulman at Jackson Memorial Hospital spoke with reporters on Friday. “He has massive, severe injuries. I can tell you right now he’s critical but stable,” he said.

Investigators said the driver who hit Rosario, identified as 26-year-old Hugo Olivares, stayed at the scene and cooperated with investigators. As of Sunday night, no charges have been filed.

Attendees at Sunday’s basketball game bowed their heads as Alvarez led them in prayer. “Let’s pray for a brother, a friend, a son, a husband,” he said.

“I know Carlos. He is extremely strong, and he will beat this,” said Alvarez as audience members burst into applause.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for Rosario. If you’d like to make a donation, click here.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.