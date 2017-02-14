Family, friends ask for answers in 16-year-old’s death

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A family is asking the public for answers after a teen lost his life.

Friends and family gathered, Monday, in Northwest Miami-Dade to pray and remember 16-year-old La’nard Wilcher, who was shot and killed in 2016.

Wilcher’s friend was also shot, but survived as they walked along the train tracks near Northwest 73rd Street and 19th Avenue

If you have any information on this fatal shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

