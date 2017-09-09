Family flees fire at West Park house as Hurricane Irma looms

WEST PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - A West Park family is wondering where they will weather out Hurricane Irma after a fire burned a hole through their home’s roof.

The Broward Sheriff’s Fire Department responded to the scene at around noon Saturday and extinguished the fire.

The family of 10 adults and five children all made it out safely thanks to the awareness of a little girl in the house.

“I smelled fire, so I jumped out of the bed, and my mom woke up too,” said the girl, “so she told me to go over there and look by the window, and it was fire.”

The little girl said she and her mother ran throughout the house to make sure everyone evacuated. “My cousin called 911 and everyone got here, but now our house is gone,” said the girl before she broke down in tears.

Red Cross officials are responding to the scene to tend to the family.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.