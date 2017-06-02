Family escapes house fire in Cooper City

COOPER CITY, FLA. (WSVN) - A Cooper City family managed to escape a fire that started inside the garage of their home.

Smoke could be seen billowing from their house near Bogota Avenue and Panama Street, Friday, at around noon.

The fire destroyed the garage. The debris from the fire was scattered all over, including inside the house.

A mother, her toddlers and two dogs all escaped.

A firefighter, however, was transported to the hospital with a leg injury.

