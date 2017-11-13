Family dog helps takes down suspects who ran into backyard while fleeing police

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. (WSVN) — Suspects trying to outrun police in central Florida thought they were getting away, but they jumped into the wrong backyard.

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office helicopter followed the suspects after they were reportedly spotted driving a car with stolen tags.

As they fled from police, the men jumped into a backyard, where a homeowner’s dog was ready to pounce.

The four-legged crime fighter jumped up and knocked one of the suspects to the ground.

Officers apprehended both men a short time later.

Mario Figueroa says his 2-year-old rescue pup was just being territorial, but he’s glad his four-legged best friend has his back.

“He took him down like a professional police dog,” Figueroa said. “He’s pretty awesome. Georgio just took care of me. He’s a wonderful dog.”

