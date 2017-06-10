NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida family has been left without a place to call home after, officials said, a fire broke out in the back of their house, Saturday evening.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the burning home near Northeast Second Avenue and 151st Street, in Northeast Miami-Dade, just before 5:30 p.m.

Officials said crews quickly put out the flames, but damage from the blaze has left the house unhabitable.

No one was hurt.

