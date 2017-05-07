MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - A family of four escaped a dangerous house fire in Miramar, Sunday morning, but have been left without a place to call home.

According to Miramar Fire-Rescue, the blaze sparked at a residence near Southwest 158th Avenue and 49th Court, at around 7 a.m.

Officials say the structure sustained extensive damage, but the couple living there was able to safely escape with their two children.

Investigators are attempting to determine what happened, while the American Red Cross helps the displaced family find a place to stay.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.