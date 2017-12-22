NEAR FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WSVN) — A sports car came barreling into a house in unincorporated Broward County, Friday evening, leaving a family homeless for the holidays.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, the Ford Mustang crashed into the front wall of the house along Northwest 31st Avenue and Fifth Street, near Fort Lauderdale. The vehicle almost went inside the home.

Firefighters had to cut the driver out of the car. Officials did not specify whether the motorist sustained any injuries.

The family of five that resides at the home was not inside at the time of the crash, but now they have to find another place to spend Christmas.

Crews towed the car away, rescued the family’s cat and brought them the Christmas gifts from under their tree.

Friday night, the American Red Cross was helping the displaced family relocate.

