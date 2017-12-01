Family demands answers in death of teen who collapsed in gym class

WILTON MANORS, Fla. (WSVN) — A family is demanding answers after a young boy died after he collapsed in gym class, Thursday morning.

Family members remember 14-year-old Kamarr D. Scott as active, happy and full of life.

“A football player — that’s what he wanted to do,” said a family member.

Kamarr collapsed during gym class at Somerset Village Academy in Wilton Manors. He was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

“He’s a nice kid. He call me Ms. Green. He call me on the phone, ‘Hi, Ms. Green. How you doing? Are you all right?’ and ‘I love you.’ We never hang up without saying, ‘I love you, Ms. Green,'” said Rita Green, Kamarr’s grandmother. “I’m going now through a rough time because that was my baby, my baby,” said Rita Green, Kamarr’s grandmother.

Kamarr’s family said they have received very little information regarding his death.

“We come to the school this morning to get some answers and one teacher come, and they’re trying to get the assistant principal, and then we’re there for like 30, 45 minutes and nobody else come,” said Green.

The family said Kamarr played football and had no previous health issues, but they do speculate that Kamarr was told to run extra laps as a form of punishment.

“Why was he doing extra laps? Was it for a punishment? What’s the punishment for?” asked a family member.

However, the school said no students were running for punishment, and that the gym teacher was CPR certified.

Parents dropping off their children at the school voiced their shock and said they’re still trying to make sense of the tragedy.

“I was just like, ‘Oh, my gosh. I hope this didn’t happen in front of a bunch of children,” said parent Melisha Jackson.

“My kids go here, and it’s devastating to me,” said parent Katrina Madison.

School officials sent a note to parents that read in part, “The Somerset Village family experienced a great loss today. One of our students passed away suddenly today. Our thoughts and prayers are with the student’s family. We will be providing counseling to our students and staff and will hold a memorial service in the near future.”

A medical examiner will determine the cause of death while the Broward Sheriff’s Office conducts a death investigation. That report could take two to three weeks to be released.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.