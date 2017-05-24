Family demands answers after father killed while driving kids

HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida family is demanding justice for a father who was shot to death while driving with his children.

Thirty-eight-year-old Ollie Mingo was shot in his car May 17, at around 9 p.m., on the 800 block of Northwest Seventh Avenue, in Hallandale Beach, as he was heading home with his two teenage kids.

Family members said they stopped to watch a group of young people dancing in the street, circled back around to get a better look, and as they started to pull away, shots were fired at the family’s car.

Mingo crashed into a power pole after he was shot and died at the scene. His kids were not physically hurt.

The family said they believe it was a case of mistaken identity.

“I’m convinced several dozen people saw something, but for some reason, they’re afraid to come forward,” said Mingo’s niece, Mercedes Dericho, “but what they have to realize is that they’re not gonna be able to sleep at night, and they’re not safe either, you know? Tomorrow or in the next hour, it can be your uncle or your brother or your cousin or your father because those were all the things that he was.”

If you have any information on this deadly shooting, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $16,000 reward.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.