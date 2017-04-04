Family believes crooks targeted their cars for 2nd time in SW Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A home surveillance camera was recording crooks as they went through a parked car for what the victims said was the second time.

The video caught three men who broke into the vehicle, which was parked outside of a family’s Southwest Miami-Dade home on March 27.

One of the men grabbed a spare key inside one vehicle that gave him access to another car, but they could not steal it since it was blocked. The family said this is the second time the thieves stole from their vehicles.

“I couldn’t believe it that they would trigger so many times,” said victim Kathy Abbattista. “It seems like it’s a group of them. We believe they might be linked to the first burglary, and they just keep targeting and targeting and targeting. It seems like they don’t care. They’re bored.”

The family believes the same people burglarized them back in February, even though their surveillance cameras were not able to capture that crime. They said those burglars took a gun and a wallet.

If you have any information on this burglary, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

