Families prepare for 2017 school year with tax-free holiday

DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - The 2017 Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday began Friday and will run until Sunday at 11:59 p.m., allowing parents to take extra advantage of back-to-school sales.

With summer days numbered and school days fast approaching, parents in Doral are using the holiday as a chance to stock up on school supplies.

“When you have more than one [child], definitely the savings. We look for savings anywhere we can find,” said Jackie Jomarron at the Doral Wal-Mart, shopping for her children’s school supplies. “As far as the savings wise, it’s good. The mad rush is what really is the most stressful.”

“I try to get everything to get it out of the way and take advantage of tax free weekend,” said Jennifer Estrada who is shopping for her son.

The list of tax exempt items include:

Most school supplies selling for $15 or less per item

Most clothing and footwear selling for $60 or less per item

Personal computers and accessories for non-commercial use selling for $760 or less per item

“We prepare ourselves almost as a Black Friday,” said Willy Santizo, the Wal-Mart’s general manager. “We’re ready. We’re in stock, and we have a plan in place to have a good crew of associates stocking the shelves this weekend.”

Shoppers at Dolphin Mall in West Miami-Dade are also taking early advantage of the tax free holiday.

“Well, the shirts were $5. You can’t beat that,” said Maria DeLeon, also shopping for her children. “All the stores have sales and then tax free? Added bonus for savings.”

For those wanting to skip the crowded shopping centers, the tax free holiday also applies to online purchases.

