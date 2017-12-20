Families displaced after NE Miami-Dade apartment fire

NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters responded to a raging three-alarm fire at an apartment building in Northeast Miami-Dade, Wednesday afternoon.

Dozens of families are now without a home for the holidays after the fire engulfed the roof of the two-story 24-unit apartment building, located at Northeast 189th Street and Second Avenue, at around 1:25 p.m.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue remained on the scene throughout the evening.

7Skyforce HD flew over the scene as firefighters successfully put the flames out.

Sources told 7News that there were people inside the building at the time of the fire and residents were able to run from the fire.

“So I came outside, and I saw smoke coming from the apartment like two doors down from me, and so then I shouted, ‘Help! Help! Fire! Fire!’ and then I call 911,” said resident Sylvia Francois, who escaped the fire.

“When we came, we were walking by, the smoke and the flames were up, but nobody was coming out of their apartment. Looked like nobody knew that the building was on fire, so we went knocking on the doors,” said James Peterson, who told people to leave the building.

Many residents are now displaced.

“You can’t have no holiday,” said Johnnie May, who lives in the building. “Where’s the holiday without nowhere to stay?”

“You can imagine, you lost everything in one second. Like you work for like 20 years,” said Julie Jospeh, whose cousin lives in the apartment building.

The American Red Cross transported several families as they figure out where they’re going to stay.

“All the residents of this apartment building have been evacuated. The Red Cross has been called,” said a MDFR spokesperson. “There have been no injuries, and right now, down the street, we actually have a transit bus that is taking the residents in in order to process them with the Red Cross.”

“We have life, and God is good. In spite of it all, no one was hurt,” said Francois. “We are here, and where there’s life, there’s hope, so we continue to trust God, and He will come through for us.”

Officials said most of the fire was contained to the attic portion of the building.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

