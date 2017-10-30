SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A large tree toppled over in Southwest Miami-Dade, narrowly missing a car, Sunday morning.

Surveillance video captured the moment the tree came crashing down in the middle of a street along Southwest 24th Street and 32nd Avenue, just seconds after the vehicle drove by.

No one was hurt.

Cleanup crews have since removed the hazardous road block, clearing the way for traffic.

