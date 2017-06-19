Fake Xbox seller robs, shoots at victim in West Park

WEST PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - A crook who lured a would-be customer with promises of a cheap Xbox robbed that customer and fired upon him after he gave chase.

The victim met with the subject to buy the Xbox video game system, and that’s when he was robbed, at around 1:30 p.m., Monday.

According to a Broward Sheriff’s Office spokesperson, the victim chased after the thief until he got out of his vehicle and fired a shot at the victim. Officials confirmed that no one was shot.

The incident took place in the area of 21st Street and Southwest 56th Terrace, in West Park.

If you have any information about this robbery, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

