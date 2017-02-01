Fake rumors about immigration arrests in Miami quickly spread on social media

MIAMI (WSVN) - Social media rumors quickly spread Wednesday, warning South Florida residents of immigration officials rounding up immigrants at several areas through Miami-Dade county. The problem: none of the rumors were true.

Posts warning about immigration round-ups in Miami Beach, Little Haiti, and North Miami circulated on Twitter, posting a picture of Homeland Security buses. Multiple posts used that same photo to claim the picture was taken in several locations in South Florida.

The picture, however, is not from the area, and a google image search shows the same photo popping up as long as 2 years ago on conspiracy websites.

“Contrary to rumors being shared, MBPD has confirmed with @DHSgov that there is NO immigration operation currently underway in Miami Beach,” Miami Beach Police wrote on Twitter in response to the flurry of posts.

