Fake Miami-Dade County letter making rounds on social media

MIAMI (WSVN) - A letter claiming to be an official Miami-Dade County memo is making the rounds on social media, and Miami-Dade Police are calling it a hoax.

According to the fake letter, it warns residents to not pay attention to any child seen holding a sign that asks to be sent to a certain address.

Miami-Dade Police, however, said Wednesday that this is a fake letter and, indeed, a hoax.

