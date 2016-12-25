Faith-based foundation hosts toy giveaway at SW Miami-Dade park

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida organization wished happy holidays to less fortunate families with some free toys, Sunday.

CALVARY: Kendall hosted the Christmas Day giveaway at Ben Shavis Park in Southwest Miami-Dade. The foundation invited children and their families out for an afternoon of food and fun.

Organizers said they’re happy to help, and just want to bring the community together. “It’s not about the gifts, it’s not about the food, it’s about showing people that we’re here in the community,” said Gersey Pesdano with CALVARY: Kendall. “We love our community. We just want to provide those kids with presents for Christmas, some food and be able to hang out with them.”

The children also got a chance to pick out some new outfits from a large donation of clothes.

