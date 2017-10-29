Extra fat protects Florida dog during bear attack

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. (WSVN) — A layer of fat saved a Florida dog during a bear attack.

Frika, is an overweight miniature pinscher, but her 15-pound frame may be the reason she survived a terrifying encounter.

She was attacked by a bear while out in her yard in Altamonte Springs, Tuesday.

“The vet said she’s just really hearty. She said the extra layer of fat kept the bear’s claw from tearing out her intestines,” said the dog’s owner Eric Yaughn

Frika has continued to recover well after getting more than a dozen stitches.

Bears are frequently spotted in the community which is close to a wilderness area.

