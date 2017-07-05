Explosion reported on Eglin Air Force Base near Pensacola

EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. (WSVN) — Officials have responded to an explosion at Eglin Air Force base in Northwest Florida.

According to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, just before 10 a.m., an explosion occurred at McKinley Climatic Lab.

According to the base’s official twitter, the surrounding area has been evacuated and no injuries have been reported.

Update: The smoke may contain may contain methyl chloride. The cause of the explosion is under investigation. — Team Eglin (@TeamEglin) July 5, 2017

The cause of the explosion is under investigation.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.