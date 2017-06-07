Experts warn against playing in flood water

MIAMI (WSVN) - While some South Florida residents have taken to swimming and playing in the flood water, experts warn that playing in the still water can be hazardous.

“There’s all kinds of chemicals in the streets. There’s all kinds of fecal material from animals and sometimes from humans as well,” said Dr. Eileen Marty, Florida International University professor of infectious diseases. “That can lead to a series of different types of infections.”

Other risks include dangerous wildlife, such as snakes, as well as bacteria and oil in the water.

Vehicles driving through the water also run the risk of hydroplaning if they are driving with worn out tires.

“With all the roads that are flooded these days, you really have to be careful because you don’t know what’s underneath the flooded water,” said an official. “The roadway may have washed out or you may be by a canal, and if you enter it, you could possibly drown.”

Experts said it is best to avoid wading or driving through the water until the saturated ground dries out.

Some of the highest risks of contacting contaminated water is diarrhea or E. coli.

