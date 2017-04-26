Expensive bike returned by suspect to Sunrise store

SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - A nearly $5,000 bike has been returned, Wednesday, after being stolen from a Sunrise bicycle shop over the weekend.

The owners of Mega Cycle, Daniel Londono and Cy Maddox, said one of the subjects who was captured on surveillance video the day of the theft, Sunday, later called and lead them right to the stolen merchandise.

The suspects allegedly waked into Mega Cycle, Sunday, wearing black but leaving their faces exposed and set their eyes on a pricey bike.

After trying out several bikes, they asked to take one out behind the store to test ride it. They then rode away with a $4,500 cycle. “He goes out the back and then, we did notice that the other fella ran out the front door,” Londono said, “so we kinda noticed that, a little iffy.”

The man who took the bicycle out back had thrown it into a pickup truck.

Londono said they received a call Tuesday afternoon from someone who claimed to have stolen the bike. “We got a call. He claimed to be the person who took the bike,” he said. “He said he was very sorry about what he had done. He had no clue why he did what he did.”

The caller then instructed the staff to where the bike was. “‘Walk out back; the bike is sitting by the palm tree,'” Londono said.

The store owners said they don’t think this was any kind of mistake. “To be honest, I really don’t believe a word he said,” Londono said. “You don’t come into a store, play around with the employees for about 45 minutes, leave with a $5,000 product, and then you say you don’t know what you were doing.”

Londono said that he’s grateful to everyone who called Crime Stoppers. “Not only the biking community, but the citizens of South Florida,” he said. “Thank you for all the support and calling Crime Stoppers. We got a crazy amount of tips, but we got out product back, and that’s what matters the most.”

Police have not confirmed the identity of those subjects caught on camera. They’re still investigating this case.

If you recognize either man in this case, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

