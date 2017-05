An exotic bird exhibit flew into South Florida this weekend.

“Birds of Paradise: Amazing Avian Evolution” spread its wings at the Museum of Discovery and Science in Fort Lauderdale. The exhibit features photographs and research of the 39 different species from New Guinea.

.birdsandexoticsoftheworld shares fun facts about the kookaburra with our guests! natgeo exhibit… https://t.co/BmI5nqu4eT — AutoNation® IMAX® (@IMAXSOFL) May 27, 2017

The beautiful and colorful birds of paradise are well known for their extravagant courtship dances.

The exhibition will run through Sept. 5.