Ex-NBA player accused of Pembroke Pines break-ins appears in court

A former NBA player accused of breaking into two homes and fondling two different women while they slept appeared in court, Wednesday.

A judge set Orien Green’s bond at $45,000.

RELATED: Police: Former NBA player breaks into 2 Pembroke Pines homes to fondle women

The former NBA player was arrested after he admitted to entering the Pembroke Pines homes of the women.

One of those women said the 34-year-old tried fondling and kissing her.

