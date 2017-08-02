Ex-cop accused of punching valet attendant charged

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities have charged a former Atlanta cop accused of punching a valet attendant.

John Kiernan has been accused of punching and knocking out Rodolfo Rodriguez over a dispute over the cost of parking at the Ocean Sky Hotel in Fort Lauderdale.

Kiernan is expected to appear before a judge.

Rodolfo has recovered but says he still experiences pain from the punch.

