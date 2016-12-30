Ex-city official surrenders in South Florida bribery case

MIAMI (AP) — A former commissioner in the South Florida city of Opa-locka has surrendered to federal authorities in a wide-ranging corruption investigation.

The Miami Herald reports that 55-year-old Luis Santiago was expected to appear in Miami federal court Friday afternoon.

Santiago is accused of taking thousands in bribes to help businesses with city permits.

Santiago’s attorney, Roderick Vereen, told the newspaper that his client accepts responsibility for official misconduct, and will sign a plea agreement after entering a not guilty plea Friday.

Santiago is the latest Opa-locka politician to be swept up in the probe.

Former city manager David Chiverton was sentenced to three years in prison after pleading guilty to accepting bribes. Two others, works supervisor Gregory Harris and the mayor’s son, Corleon Taylor, also pleaded guilty to bribery charges.

