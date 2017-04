WEST BROWARD, FLA. (WSVN) - A brushfire that scorched thousands of acres of land has finally been contained.

Crews worked around the clock to tame the flames, which were fueled by gusty winds.

Nearly 7,000 acres of land was burned.

The fire spread into parts of Northwest Miami-Dade before being brought under control.

