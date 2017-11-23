Estefans host 10th annual Thanksgiving celebration

MIAMI (WSVN) - Many in South Florida are giving back on this day of thanks. Among them are Gloria and Emilio Estefan, who are serving friends and family in need for the 10th straight year.

“You see the kids and you see the families together. It’s a beautiful thing‏,” said Emilio.

For 10 years, families in South Florida have been feasting with the music legends. It’s a Thanksgiving tradition that brings hundreds of people across the area together.

“It’s a party. You know, it’s nice to celebrate the blessings and to be able to give back to the community that’s given us so much,” Gloria said.

While the holidays are a time of happiness, the Estefans know they can also be a struggle. That’s why they created this event, and this year, the couple said, it may be the most important one they’ve thrown yet.

“It’s been a rough year. We’ve seen a lot of challenges to immigrants and to a lot of things we hold dear in this country, so it’s important to celebrate, when we have the opportunities, on days like today, the many blessings that we have,” Gloria said.

This is also the first year the food is whipped by Estefan Kitchen.

“I had rice beans and pork,” said Zecharia Cato.

“This is our second year coming, and it’s awesome,” said Letisha Johnson.

A lot of the families at the event are struggling, and this Thanksgiving gives them the chance, if just for a moment, to escape those worries and to celebrate the holiday.

“It’s a lot of good in Miami, it is,” Johnson said. “I see it every day. I see it every day.”

“When you accomplish something in life, the only thing you want to do is give something back, and today is giving back to the community,” Emilio said.

The Estefans say they have fed more than 14,000 families, and this is a tradition don’t have any plans on stopping anytime soon.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.