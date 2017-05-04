Escaped inmate captured in Cutler Bay heads back to jail

HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - After a massive manhunt that began in Homestead, an escaped inmate is now on his way back to jail.

Less than 24 hours after he escaped in Homestead, 40-year-old Marv Hubbard is now back in police custody after he was found in Cutler Bay, 14 miles from where he first eluded police.

“The Homestead Police Department is happy to announce that Marv Hubbard has been apprehended,” said Homestead Police Detective Fernando Morales.

Hubbard was taken into custody at a Shell gas station, located at the corner of U.S. 1 and Caribbean Boulevard.

“He was sitting between two cars,” said Morales. “He didn’t notice them walking up on him, and it kind of worked out perfectly.”

Craig Black witnessed the arrest. “They had somebody on the floor, and they were just sitting there, laying down there on the ground, and they had him surrounded,” he said.

Multiple agencies across South Florida assisted in the search. Resources, spanning from K-9 units to helicopters, were brought out in an effort to track Hubbard down.

“A person who is willing to do this, what else is he willing to do?” said Morales.

Hubbard was serving a 20-year sentence for burglary in Broward County.

Surveillance cameras captured him escaping his work detail. However, surveillance cameras would also capture his later arrest.

During his escape, several schools in the area had to be placed on lockdown.

It is unknown if Hubbard had assistance in escaping. Police are looking into it. “I’m sure that at some point, we’ll have a better understanding of why he did what he did last night, and where he went,” said Morales.

Hubbard now faces charges of escape, which can add on several more years to his 20-year sentence.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.